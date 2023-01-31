BPCL Q3 Review: Shares Climb The Most In Over Two Months As Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. gained the most in over two months after the oil marketing company's third-quarter profit declined but beat analysts' estimates.

The state-run oil marketer’s third-quarter net profit dropped 36.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,758.89 crore on higher expenses. However, the numbers were higher than the Rs 1,449.27 crore consensus estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.