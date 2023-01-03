Bonds to Stage Comeback as Hedge for Stock Losses, Investors Say

The corporate earnings drop could be worst since the global financial crisis and may spark a new stock-market low, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson. Even one of Wall Streets biggest optimists, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic, sees the S&P 500 potentially retesting its bear-market October lows by the end of the first quarter.

The muted outlook has most investors overall keeping their stock holdings largely unchanged for now. Professional money managers are more bearish in the short run, survey results show. Overall, some 23% of survey participants expect to increase their holdings over the next month compared to 28% who said they expect it to go down. Among retail investors, 26% expect to boost exposure and 15% plan to cut it.