Bond Rally Gives Early Win To Wall Street’s 2023 Yield-Curve Bet

Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, said the market is wrong to be pricing in a return to Fed rate cuts. In her view, the Fed is likely to boost its key rate to around 5.5% and keep it there all year, which she said could drive the 10-year yield even deeper below the 2-year benchmark than it was before. The Fed’s rate is currently in a range of 4.25-4.5%.