Bond Market Is Overplaying The Risk Of A Deep Recession

As usual in markets, the debate is far from settled, and the lurch in yields may end up being what it usually is: a grim signal for the future of the economy. While oases of calm at present, stocks themselves are a long way from sounding an all-clear. Their big declines last year, and the dominance of megacap technology shares atop the 2023 leader board, can be viewed as portents of trouble. Similar wrinkles exist in corporate credit.