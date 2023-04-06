Bond Market Expects No More Rate Hikes, Sees Prolonged Pause

The unanimous decision by the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI to pause its rate hike cycle came as a bit of a surprise for bond market participants on Thursday, with yields declining across maturities.

According to multiple market participants, the base case is now a prolonged pause by the central bank—an expectation that is reflected in the bond market reaction. This comes despite Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das carefully leaving room for future rate hikes and saying categorically that this is "a pause and not a pivot."

Soon after the announcement by the RBI, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond declined sharply from its previous close of 7.27% to a low of 7.18%. Yields on lower maturity Treasury bills saw deeper cuts.

"The bond market believes that the RBI is done with the rate hike cycle," said Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer (fixed income) at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. "There has been a big reaction in the bond yields."

"The decision to pause was unanimous. The last time a unanimous decision was reached was in August 2022. The MPC members are seemingly concerned about the growth-inflation dynamic," Dalal said.