Disappointing Credit Market Returns Add Fuel To Bearish Bets

The Bank of England in June unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point to the highest level in 15 years. The European Central Bank also took its rate to the highest level since 2008 after bumping it up by a quarter-point in May, while indicating more hikes are coming this year. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell meanwhile signaled that two more rate increases could be on the way after hikes were halted in June for the first time in 15 months.