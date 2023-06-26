Bond Traders Are Heeding Powell's Pledge to Stay on Volcker Path

In a potential warning of a looming downturn, ten-year Treasury yields have been lower than those on two year notes since July. The only two longer periods of inversion were those of August 1978 to May 1980 and September 1980 to October 1981, according to Bloomberg data going back almost half a century. Those episodes were marked by elevated asset-price volatility and back-to-back recessions, prompted by then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker’s aggressive fight against rampant inflation. If the current inversion lasts until next April it will be the longest ever.