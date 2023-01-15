Bond Investors Are At A Crossroads With Fed Pause In Sight

The US Treasury market reached an inflection point Thursday when a report showed that consumer inflation rates declined to the lowest levels in more than a year, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker 15 minutes later said he favored another downshift in the pace of rate increases. Market-implied expectations for the central bank’s February meeting gravitated further toward a quarter-point hike instead of a half-point, and for the first time gave small odds to the possibility of no move at all in March.