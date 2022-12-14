BofA Securities Pegs Nifty Target At 19,500 For 2023

While the 'markets are expensive' argument holds true, BofA Securities does not expect valuations to contract below long-term average.

Domestic flows could provide downside support, it said.

A passive money inflow of $20 billion in 2023 is estimated from domestic institutional investors in the form of provident funds, pension, insurance funds and SIPs.

This is supported by data, which suggests that the equity allocation limit by employee provident funds has gone up from 5% in FY16 to 15% in FY22, and is further expected to go up to 20% in FY23 and FY24.

Investments in SIPs have also risen 10 times from FY16 numbers, indicating a shift in allocation of household financial assets. There is a higher proportion of savings being allocated in favour of equities and small savings, a move away from deposits as indicated by FY22 data, it said.

Even as interest rates and term deposit rates of banks are expected to go up in the coming year, BofA Securities said that while the active funds (SIPs) behaviour may be uncertain, the heavy passive money flows will continue to support the downside.