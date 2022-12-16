Investors See Fed Policy Mistake Driving Hard Landing, BofA Says

Global equity funds had $18 billion of inflows in the week through Dec. 14, according to a note from the bank citing EPFR Global data, before more hawkish-than-expected comments from central banks triggered a selloff in stocks. Investors poured cash into US stocks for the first time in four weeks at $25 billion, while US value funds had a record amount of inflows at $14 billion. European shares had outflows for the 44th straight week at $4 billion.