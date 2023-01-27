Investors Flock to European Stocks Leaving US Behind, BofA Says

European stock funds had $3.4 billion of inflows in the week through Jan. 25, according to a note from the bank’s strategists led by Michael Hartnett, citing EPFR Global data. This is the largest addition since February, and is only the second week of inflows following 48 straight weeks of outflows. Emerging-market equities led regional comparisons with $7.9 billion coming in. US stocks saw just $300 million, the first positive flow in four weeks.