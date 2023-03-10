Stocks Will Be Stuck on Fed Until a Recession Becomes Evident, BofA Says

Hartnett now expects the S&P 500 to trade in a range that implies the benchmark will gain 7% at best from Thursday’s close, and drop about 3% at the lower end, until US jobs growth stalls and the yield curve steepens, according to the March 9 note. The bond market is doubling down on recession bets, with the US yield curve inverting earlier this week to an extent not seen since the early 1980s.