BofA Strategists Say U.S. Stocks Set For 10% Drop Before Later Rally

Global stocks gained at the start of this year amid optimism fueled by China’s reopening, cooling inflation and expectations that central banks will take a less aggressive approach to tightening. Still, strategists are increasingly favoring European and Asian shares over US peers against the backdrop of higher rates. Hartnett said the outperformance of European stocks versus the US was the “start of an era” last week while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. peers said the Chinese stock rally has more room to run.