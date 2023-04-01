JPMorgan’s Michele Warns On Recession As Brutal First Half Draws To End

There have been few safe spaces while sanguine predictions heading into the year have misfired. The 10-year yield, a key benchmark for mortgages, corporate debt and the valuation of equities, has more than doubled this year from 1.5% to a recent high of around 3.5%, a level last seen in 2011. In December, economists saw the US 10-year Treasury yield hitting 2% by the end of 2022.