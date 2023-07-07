BNP Paribas' Top Picks Amid FMCG Rally

The fast-moving consumer goods sector has been the best-performing sector so far this calendar year amid the recovery in rural demand and easing commodity prices.

The Nifty FMCG is up 20.74% year-to-date in comparison to the NSE Nifty 50, which is up 6.36%, and the S&P BSE Sensex, which is up 6.82% year-to-date.

One of the major contributors to the FMCG sector's outperformance is ITC Ltd., with a 40.77% performance this calendar year. The stock holds 39% of the weightage in the Nifty basket. Other key performers include Britannia Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.