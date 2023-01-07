BNP Paribas Is Betting On These Two IT Stocks In 2023

The large-cap Indian IT stocks are expected to do well in 2023, said BNP Paribas in its outlook for the sector, released on Thursday. The agency listed large deal wins, favorable Fed policy, and resilient tech spending by large global enterprises as potential catalysts to its bullish call on the sector.

The brokerage has maintained a buy rating for most names in its IT services coverage despite expected headwinds to revenues on account of mounting economic troubles in the U.S. and Europe.

In the sectoral outlook report, the agency has awarded ‘buy’ rating to Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Redington, Tech Mahindra, and Mphasis. It initiated coverage on LTIMindtree, which came into existence recently after the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree, with a buy rating. Wipro and Persistent Systems have been given ‘reduce’ rating.

“Our top picks are TCS and Infosys for their digital capabilities and execution track records,” wrote BNP Paribas analyst Kumar Rakesh in the report.

BNP Paribas projections have given a target price of Rs 3,765 for TCS and Rs 1,760 for Infosys, up 2.5% and 4.5% from its previous estimates.

As per Bloomberg data, 23 of 50 analysts have given a 'buy' rating to TCS, while 16 have a 'hold' rating for the scrip, and 11 analysts have a 'sell' rating on the stock. The target price of the TCS stock over the next 12 months is Rs 3,448.