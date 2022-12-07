BNP Paribas India's Abhiram Eleswarapu Picks Key Themes And What To Avoid

While India may grow even as growth slows globally, domestic stock markets are unlikely to surge when other markets remain weak, according to Abhiram Eleswarapu of BNP Paribas India.

There is an expectation of a mild recession, especially in the U.S and European markets, Eleswarapu, head of India equity at BNP Paribas India, told BQ Prime. "The growth forecast is coming down across the board."

In 2023, he expects weakness in equities across the world. "India may be okay, but I don't see how India can give major positive returns for two years in a row."

Eleswarapu said the 2022 global correction has been driven by valuations, and 2023 is expected to be all about earnings, supporting higher volatility.