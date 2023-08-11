ADVERTISEMENT
BMW Industries Shares Gain After Profit Jumps Over 80% In Q1
The company's net profit rose by 80.5% year-on-year to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of BMW Industries Ltd. gained over 5% on Friday after its profit jumped over 80% in the first-quarter.The company's net profit rose by 80.5% year-on-year to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of BMW Industries Ltd. gained over 5% on Friday after its profit jumped over 80% in the first-quarter.
The company's net profit rose by 80.5% year-on-year to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
BMW Industries Q1FY2024 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 157.52 crore.
Ebitda up 36.9% to Rs 36.69 crore.
Ebitda margins at 23.29% vs 19.75%.
Net profit up 80.5% at Rs 15.57 crore.
Shares of the company rose 0.55% to Rs 42.11 apiece, compared to a 0.42% decline in the BSE Sensex as of 10:13 a.m. The stock hit an intraday high of 5.06%.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 2.2 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 75, indicating that it may be overbought.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT