Blue Star Shares Surge 10% To A Record After Launch Of QIP To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore

Shares of the company jumped 10.62% to hit an all-time high of Rs 885 apiece intraday. It pared gains to trade 9.52% higher at Rs 876.25 per share as of 9:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.63% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 47.06% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 56 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.2, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.7%.