Blue Star Shares Surge 10% To A Record After Launch Of QIP To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore
The company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through QIP at Rs 784.55 apiece, set as the floor price.
Shares of Blue Star Ltd. jumped over 10% to hit an all-time high after its board approved raising Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement.
The company has set the floor price for the QIP at Rs 784.55 per share, according to an exchange filing. The executive management committee will meet on Sept. 22 to consider the issue price of the equity shares.
Shares of the company jumped 10.62% to hit an all-time high of Rs 885 apiece intraday. It pared gains to trade 9.52% higher at Rs 876.25 per share as of 9:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.63% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 47.06% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 56 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.2, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.7%.