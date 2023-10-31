BQPrimeMarketsBlue Star Shares Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Jumps 66%
ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Star Shares Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Jumps 66%

The air-conditioner maker's revenue jumped 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,890 crore for the quarter ended September

31 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Blue Star)</p></div>
(Source: Blue Star)

Shares of Blue Star Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after its second-quarter profit jumped 66%.

The air-conditioner maker's net profit jumped 66% year-on-year to Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Blue Star Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 20% at Rs 1,890 crore.

  • Ebitda up 43% at Rs 123 crore.

  • Margin at 6.5% vs 5.4%

  • Profit up 66% to Rs 71 crore.

Blue Star's stock rose as much as 9.49% during the day to Rs 955 apiece. The shares were trading 5.48% higher at Rs 920 apiece compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:31 a.m.

It has risen 56.11% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.99, as of 9:58 a.m.

Seventeen out of the 23 analysts tracking Blue Star maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets given by analysts implies a potential downside of 8.9%.

ALSO READ

Jefferies Sees 25% Drop In India Stocks If BJP Loses 2024 Polls

Opinion
Jefferies Sees 25% Drop In India Stocks If BJP Loses 2024 Polls
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT