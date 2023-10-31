Blue Star Shares Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Jumps 66%
The air-conditioner maker's revenue jumped 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,890 crore for the quarter ended September
Shares of Blue Star Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after its second-quarter profit jumped 66%.
The air-conditioner maker's net profit jumped 66% year-on-year to Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Blue Star Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20% at Rs 1,890 crore.
Ebitda up 43% at Rs 123 crore.
Margin at 6.5% vs 5.4%
Profit up 66% to Rs 71 crore.
Blue Star's stock rose as much as 9.49% during the day to Rs 955 apiece. The shares were trading 5.48% higher at Rs 920 apiece compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:31 a.m.
It has risen 56.11% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.99, as of 9:58 a.m.
Seventeen out of the 23 analysts tracking Blue Star maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets given by analysts implies a potential downside of 8.9%.