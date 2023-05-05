Blue Star Shares Gain After Scaling Record Revenue, Profit In FY23

Shares of Blue Star Ltd. rose over 4% during trade on Friday after the company ended the fiscal year 2023 on a strong note with record revenue and profits and a robust carried forward order book.

The company's net profit rose 196% year-on-year to Rs 225.25 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 104.80 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's March quarter revenue was up 16.4% to Rs 2,623.83 crore, compared with Rs 2,254.21 crore in the same period a year ago. It beat the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 2,535.31 crore.

The board also approved a bonus issue of about 9.63 crore shares in a 1:1 ratio, for a security premium of Rs 210.15 crore. After the issuance of bonus shares, the paid-up share capital of the company will double to Rs 38.53 crore. The bonus shares shall be dispatched within two months from the date of the board's approval, or by July 3, 2023.

The carried forward order book for the fiscal ended March 31 grew by 55% to a record Rs 5,042.27 crore, compared to Rs 3,253.30 crore in the previous fiscal.