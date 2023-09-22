Blue Dart Is On Track For Margin Boost, Says Motilal Oswal

Blue Dart Express Ltd.'s margin will improve to 13% by the next fiscal due to better capacity utilisation and less disparity between the prices of Brent crude and aviation turbine fuel, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The logistics-solution provider's volumes will see a notable rise due to the upcoming festive season, improved utilisation of new aircraft, and expansion of the branch network, the brokerage said in a note on Thursday.

Motilal Oswal maintains a 'buy' rating, with a target price of Rs 7,840, implying an upside potential of 17%. It anticipates that these factors will enhance margins in the second quarter.

The financial services firm also expects a compound annual growth rate of 15% and 23% for revenue and net profit for fiscal 2023–25.