BLS International Shares Rise On Subsidiary's IPO Approval
After the proposed IPO, BLS E-Services will continue to be a subsidiary of BLS International, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of BLS International Services Ltd. surged nearly 5% after its unit plans to raise fund through an initial public offering.
The board of directors of BLS E-Services Ltd. approved a fundraise via an IPO during their meeting on Monday, the visa services provider said in an exchange filing. The size of the offer, price and other details of the proposed IPO are to be determined in due course.
After the proposed IPO, BLS E-Services will continue to be a subsidiary of the company, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Shares of the company rose 1.81% to Rs 197.20 as of 10.43 a.m., compared to a 0.15% increase in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 60.68, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
The one analyst tracking the company recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.