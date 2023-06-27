BLS International Shares Rise On Subsidiary's IPO Approval

Shares of BLS International Services Ltd. surged nearly 5% after its unit plans to raise fund through an initial public offering.

The board of directors of BLS E-Services Ltd. approved a fundraise via an IPO during their meeting on Monday, the visa services provider said in an exchange filing. The size of the offer, price and other details of the proposed IPO are to be determined in due course.

After the proposed IPO, BLS E-Services will continue to be a subsidiary of the company, according to an exchange filing on Monday.