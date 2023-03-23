Jack Dorsey’s Block Falls After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the Stock

BQPrimeMarketsJack Dorsey’s Block Falls After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the Stock
Shares of Block Inc. slumped after Hindenburg Research said it's betting on a decline in the stock, saying the payments company led by Jack Dorsey has misled investors.
23 Mar 2023, 7:36 PM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Block Inc. slumped after Hindenburg Research said it’s betting on a decline in the stock, saying the payments company led by Jack Dorsey has misled investors.

Block declined 20% to $58.35 at 8:53 a.m. in New York in US premarket trading. Block didn’t immediately reply to an email request for comment from Bloomberg News before regular business hours.

Hindenburg published its report after a two-year investigation, the firm, run by Nathan Anderson, said in a report published on its website and distributed via Twitter. Dorsey, Block’s chairman, was a co-founder of Twitter.

The firm in January triggered a selloff in shares of billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies with allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. Hindenburg’s report on electric-vehicle maker Nikola Corp. in September 2020 sent the stock plunging and led to criminal charges against the company’s founder, Trevor Milton. He was convicted in October of defrauding investors. 

