Block Deals Worth Over Rs 9,000 Crore Executed So Far On Thursday
Average traded volume for Coforge stood at 80 times its monthly average, after 25% of its outstanding shares were traded.
Shares worth over Rs 9,000 crore changed hands after large trades were executed on Thursday.
The companies that witnessed block deals included Coforge Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., and Manappuram Finance Ltd., among others.
Coforge
Over a quarter of the company's outstanding shares were traded in multiple large trades after an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia offloaded its entire stake.
The total traded value of the shares stood at over Rs 7,800 crore, with an average price of Rs 4,770.18 apiece.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 80 times its monthly average, according to Bloomberg data.
Jio Financial Services
Shares of the company hit the lower price band for the fourth consecutive day after listing on the exchanges and were trading at Rs 213.45 apiece.
Multiple large trades were executed, amounting to a total of over Rs 426.37 crore.
Max Financial Services
Shares of Max Financial Services rose to an 18-month high after 3.6% equity changed hands in two large trades, according to Bloomberg.
Manappuram Finance
The total traded volume stood at 42.1 times its 30-day average after 11% equity changed hands in five large trades, according to Bloomberg data.