New Bitcoin ETFs Now? Amid The Crypto Crackdown?

Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink seems to have had a turnaround on Bitcoin. About six years ago, he said cryptocurrencies were a proxy for how much money laundering was in the world. But he recently told Fox Business that Bitcoin is an “international asset” akin to “digitizing gold.”

Over the past year, BlackRock has expanded into crypto, working with Coinbase Global Inc. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin and setting up a private Bitcoin trust. According to filings, Coinbase would be in charge of safekeeping the Bitcoin in the BlackRock ETF and helping to keep tabs on market integrity. Coinbase is the largest US crypto exchange, which gives it visibility into American trading activity. But it’s also been a target of regulators. In June the SEC sued Coinbase for listing tokens the agency considers unregistered securities. Coinbase says nothing it lists meets the definition of a security and is fighting the suit.

A Fidelity representative says “a meaningful portion” of its customers already own or are interested in crypto. The company found in a survey last year that a Bitcoin ETF is the most appealing idea in the US for a new digital asset product, and that more than three-quarters of high-net-worth investors, family offices and financial advisers want to buy digital assets.

But some things many institutional investors have said they like about crypto—such as diversification and inflation hedging—are looking shakier these days. Bitcoin prices tumbled last year right along with tech stocks and the broader market, amid the highest inflation seen in decades. Cryptocurrencies are volatile: Bitcoin skyrocketed 305% in 2020 and 60% in 2021 before plunging 64% in 2022. In recent remarks to reporters in the wake of the applications, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said investors in crypto couldn’t be as confident in the fairness and integrity of the market as they could be with US stocks.

Crypto remains largely unregulated, as investors learned when a string of high-profile companies imploded last year, costing some their life savings while setting off a contagion in crypto markets. “It’s an incredible danger for consumers,” says John Reed Stark, a former SEC enforcement attorney who now runs his own consulting company. “Whenever these entities like Fidelity and others start transacting in crypto, it just adds a level of legitimacy that is not warranted because the space is so rife with manipulation and fraud.”

For now, the finance industry’s heavy hitters are waiting on judges and the SEC to rule on whether the ETFs can go forward. The process could take months. But Bitcoin traders appear to like the odds and are welcoming Wall Street’s advances: The price has jumped more than 20% since the day before BlackRock’s filing.

