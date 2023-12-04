BJP's Big Win In Assembly Elections: Here's What Analysts Say On Market Impact

The BJP's better-than-expected performance in the assembly polls has substantially reduced the perceived risk for the next year, as it looks highly likely to win the upcoming Lok Sabha election, according to analysts.

Investors who have been awaiting clarity are likely to start deploying their money, they said, as the sentiment was uplifted by the Bharatiya Janata Party winning three states in polls.

The benchmark indices opened at their fresh lifetime highs on Monday, continuing their gaining streak for the fifth consecutive session.

The BJP has secured majorities in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, which strengthens its position as the dominant party in north India.