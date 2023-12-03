BJP’s Astounding Victory In Three States Will Recharge Bulls, Say Analysts

The score is 3-1 in favour of the BJP and the chatter has shifted to how markets will open tomorrow. Will the markets open gap up? With the Nifty sitting at an all-time high and the market capitalisation crossing $4 trillion, it looks like (in hindsight) the rehearsals for the celebration began last Thursday and Friday. But the scale of the victory for BJP has caught even the most optimist by surprise.

The BJP has swept the state assembly polls in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The last one is a bonus and that has meant a clean sweep in the Hindi heartland.

This is being extrapolated as clearing the uncertainty surrounding the general elections and a setback for the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance notwithstanding the Telangana win.

It is this astounding victory for markets that’s getting the bulls recharged. The platform for takeoff couldn’t have been better. A number of positive cues in the run up to the elections gave the markets a fundamental reason to be bullish. Here are some: