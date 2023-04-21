ITC Is Now India's Seventh Most Valued Company

Shares of FMCG major ITC Ltd. climbed 2% on Friday and became the seventh most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

The stock advanced 1.99% to settle at Rs 408.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.17% to its 52-week high of Rs 409.

On the NSE, it climbed 1.92% to finish at Rs 408 per share.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 5,07,373.82 crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 22.71 points or 0.04% up at 59,655.06.

The stock has been rising since the past two days, climbing 2.47%.

On Thursday, the stock crossed Rs 400 per share, hitting a 52-week high and its market cap touched Rs 5 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,89,169.49 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Rs 11,56,863.98 crore), HDFC Bank Ltd. (9,33,937.35 crore), ICICI Bank Ltd. (Rs 6,17,477.46 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs 5,86,927.90 crore), Infosys Ltd. (Rs 5,09,215 crore) and ITC Ltd. (Rs 5,07,373.82 crore).

So far this year, shares of the FMCG major have jumped 23%.