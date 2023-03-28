SEBI Introduces Framework For Scheme Of Arrangement By Unlisted Stock Exchanges

Capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday introduced a framework for 'scheme of arrangement' by unlisted stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

A scheme of arrangement is a court-approved agreement between a company and its shareholders or creditors.

At present, there is no specific provision for unlisted Market Infrastructure Institutions—stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories—to file the draft scheme of arrangement with SEBI prior to filing the application before any court or tribunal.

Further, the process to be followed by unlisted MIIs in case of a scheme of arrangement is currently not specified.