IndiGrid Q3 Profit Rises 27% To Rs 120-Crore

Power infrastructure investment company, India Grid Trust Ltd. has posted 27% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 119.78 crore for the December quarter 2022-23.

The infrastructure investment trust logged a net profit of Rs 94.38 crore in the year-ago period, as per a BSE filing.

Total income also increased to Rs 607.06 crore in the quarter from Rs 580.96 crore in the same period a year ago.