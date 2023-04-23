Focus Remains Firmly On Utility Vehicle Segment In India: Kia

South Korean automaker Kia is focussing on the utility vehicle segment in the Indian market as it remains bullish on the long-term growth potential of the vertical in the country, according to a senior company official.

The automaker, which sells products like Seltos, Sonet, and Carens in the market, also plans to keep on offering diesel trims on its models, with demand remaining robust for such variants in the fast-growing sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

Buoyed by its presence in the utility vehicle segment, the company expects its sales to grow by around 10% this year.

It sold 2,54,556 units in 2022.

"Our focus firmly remains on multi-purpose vehicles and sports utility vehicles," Kia India National Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar told PTI in an interaction.

The company remains bullish on the SUV and MPV segments and does not have any plans to introduce sedans to the market, he noted.

Brar noted that the contribution of the SUV segment to overall passenger vehicle sales has gone up to 43% in 2022 from 24% in 2018.

The multi-purpose vehicle segment's contribution has also grown from 5% in 2018 to 9% in 2022, he noted.

On the other hand, sedans used to contribute 19% to the overall PV industry in 2018, which went down to 10% in 2021, he said.

Due to some product launches last year, it has grown to 11%, Brar said. Similarly, the contribution of hatchbacks has increased to 48% in 2022 from 65% in 2018, he said.

When asked about diesel cars, Brar noted that diesel trims of the Sonet and Seltos currently contribute around 30–35% to the overall sales of the two models.

"When you look at the industry perspective, diesel vehicles currently contribute almost 19% of the overall sales. The diesel contribution, however, remains robust in the SUV vertical," he noted.

Brar said the contribution of diesel cars to industry sales has grown from 17% in 2020 to 19% in 2022.

"The numbers show an increasing contribution by diesel vehicles to overall industry sales." "Thus, we will continue with the diesel powertrains," he stated.

On the sales outlook this year, Brar said: "We foresee 10% growth for Kia in CY2023. It would be around 5-6% for the industry."