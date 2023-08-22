LIC Acquires 6.66% Stake In Jio Financial Services Through Demerger Process

Life Insurance Corporation on Tuesday said it has acquired 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group.

"... Corporation has acquired 6.660% shareholding in 'Jio Financial Services Ltd' through demerger action by 'Reliance Industries Ltd'," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Jio Financial Services listed on the stock exchanges on Aug. 21. The market capitalisation of the financial services company stood at close to Rs 1.60 lakh crore.

LIC further said that the cost of acquisition of Jio Financial Services is 4.68% of the pre-demerged cost of Reliance Industries.

Shares of Jio Financial Services were trading at Rs 239.20 apiece, down 4.99%, hitting the lower circuit limit for the second straight session on the BSE.

On Aug. 21, The scrip listed at Rs 265 on the BSE, up 1.20% against Rs 261.85—the price fixed at a special price discovery session held last month. The stock later declined 3.85% to hit Rs 251.75—its lower circuit limit.