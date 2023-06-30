BQPrimeMarketsMarket Capitalisation Of BSE-Listed Firms At All-Time High Of Rs 295.72 Lakh Crore
Market Capitalisation Of BSE-Listed Firms At All-Time High Of Rs 295.72 Lakh Crore

30 Jun 2023, 2:48 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The stock market bull statue in front of the BSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The stock market bull statue in front of the BSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 295.72 lakh crore in early trade on Friday, helped by optimism in equities, where the benchmark Sensex hit its new lifetime peak.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share Sensex surged 499.42 points or 0.78% to reach its all-time high of 64,414.84 in early deals.

Thanks to the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 2,95,72,338.05 crore.

Earlier, on June 21, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had hit an all-time high of Rs 2,94,36,594.50 crore.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Wipro, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the major gainers.

ITC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green while Tokyo quoted lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.30% to $74.56 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,350 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had surged 499.39 points or 0.79% to settle at its lifetime closing high of 63,915.42 on Wednesday. The Nifty climbed 154.70 points or 0.82% to end at a record high of 18,972.10.

Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid.

