Adani Group Suspends Work On Rs 34,900 Crore Petchem Project

Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller, sources said.

The group's flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd., had incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd., in 2021 for the purpose of setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and on Special Economic Zone land in Kutch district of Gujarat.

But after Hindenburg Research's January 24 report alleging accounting fraud, stock manipulations, and other corporate governance lapses chopped off about USD 140 billion from the market value of Gautam Adani's empire, the apples-to-airport group is hoping to claw back and calm jittery investors and lenders through a comeback strategy.