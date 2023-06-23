Bitcoin Hits Highest in a Year as Crypto Rebounds From Scandals

The original digital currency crossed above $31,013, its 2023 peak, to reach its highest level since June 2022, Bloomberg data show. The surge brought Bitcoin to as high as $31,410 before the gain was pared. The token is up by almost 90% since the start of the year, though still more than 50% below an all-time high of almost $69,000. Other cryptocurrencies followed suit, with Ether also rallying.