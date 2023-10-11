Biofuel Alliance To Expand Global Market To $200 Billion, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Biofuels Alliance will help grow the global fuel market from its present $92 billion to $200 billion very shortly, according to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

"This is not the end of the story. The real story on biofuels has just started," Puri said at the inauguration of the 26th Energy Technology Meet.

Speaking of India's rapid advancement in the green and clean energy sector, Puri said the target of 20% biofuel blending by 2030 has been advanced to 2025 after the 10% target by November 2022 was attained five months in advance.

The 10% ethanol blending has led to considerable savings on the import bill, and it will only increase with 20% blending, Puri said.