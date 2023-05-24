Biocon Shares Gain The Most In 17 Months After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates
The Bengaluru-based drugmaker's profit attributable to shareholders rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 313 crore in the March quarter.
Shares of Biocon Ltd. rose the most in over 17 months on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The Bengaluru-based drugmaker's net profit attributable to shareholders rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 313 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 270 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The consolidated revenue for FY23 increased 38% year-on-year to Rs 11,550 crore. The revenue for the year includes Rs 217 crore of stake dilution gain in Bicara, pursuant to its fund raise during the year.
Biocon Ltd. is also in the process of raising Rs 800 crore, or approximately $98 million, from Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors Ltd. through the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 500 crore and compulsory convertible debentures worth Rs 300 crore by Biocon Biologics Ltd.
"FY23 has been a transformational year, led by the acquisition of our partnered biosimilars business from Viatris, which has significantly contributed to Biocon’s robust consolidated financials," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson at Biocon.
Biocon Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57% at Rs 3,773 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,615 crore.)
Ebitda up 69% to Rs 997 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 862 crore.)
Ebitda margin at 26.4% versus 24.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.9%).
Net profit up 31% to Rs 313 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 270 crore.)
The board declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the fiscal ended 2023.
Shares of Biocon rose as much as 7.62% intraday before paring gains and trading 3.94% higher as of 10:02 a.m., compared to a 0.01% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 8.6%.