Biocon Shares Gain The Most In 17 Months After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates

Shares of Biocon Ltd. rose the most in over 17 months on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The Bengaluru-based drugmaker's net profit attributable to shareholders rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 313 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 270 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The consolidated revenue for FY23 increased 38% year-on-year to Rs 11,550 crore. The revenue for the year includes Rs 217 crore of stake dilution gain in Bicara, pursuant to its fund raise during the year.

Biocon Ltd. is also in the process of raising Rs 800 crore, or approximately $98 million, from Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors Ltd. through the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 500 crore and compulsory convertible debentures worth Rs 300 crore by Biocon Biologics Ltd.

"FY23 has been a transformational year, led by the acquisition of our partnered biosimilars business from Viatris, which has significantly contributed to Biocon’s robust consolidated financials," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson at Biocon.