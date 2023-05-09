BQPrimeMarketsRIL Share Price: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Has Stock Analysts Most Bullish In Seven Years
RIL Share Price: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Has Stock Analysts Most Bullish In Seven Years

Analysts are at their most bullish on RIL since January 2016 amid a dip in the share price of India’s largest company.

09 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST
BQPrime
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, announced the launch of 5G services in India during the event on Oct. 1.
(Bloomberg) -- Analysts are at their most bullish on billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. since January 2016 amid a dip in the share price of India’s largest company.

The stock is down 3% so far in 2023 compared with a gain of 1.5% in the S&P BSE Sensex Index, hurt in part by a decline in crude prices. Thirty-three of the 38 analysts that cover the conglomerate have buy ratings, with many citing attractive valuations as well as optimism for its various oil-related, consumer and telecom businesses.

The planned listing of the company’s Jio Financial Services Ltd. later this year “could drive value unlocking and is a potential key trigger for the stock,” said Hemang Khanna, an analyst at Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities India Pvt. He added that consumer and new-energy businesses will be key drivers of value creation for Reliance.

--With assistance from Ashutosh Joshi.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

