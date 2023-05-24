Bikaji Foods Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat

Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. rose the most in a week on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 57.12% year-on-year to Rs 38.29 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 33 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share, representing 75% of the face value of Rs 1 equity share for the financial year ended March 31.