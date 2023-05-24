BQPrimeMarketsBikaji Foods Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat
Bikaji Foods Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 57.12% year-on-year to Rs 38.29 crore, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 33 crore.

24 May 2023, 11:24 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bikaji Foods International Ltd. (Source: Company official business website)</p></div>
Bikaji Foods International Ltd. (Source: Company official business website)

Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. rose the most in a week on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 57.12% year-on-year to Rs 38.29 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 33 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share, representing 75% of the face value of Rs 1 equity share for the financial year ended March 31.

Bikaji Foods International Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.49% at Rs 462.26 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 511.60 crore)

  • Ebitda up 52.39% at Rs 61.84 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 55.80 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 13.38% vs. 10.14% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.9%)

  • Net profit up 57.12% at Rs 38.29 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33 crore.)

  • The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share.

Shares of Bikaji Foods International rose 1.61% to Rs 390.8 apiece as of 11:01 a.m., compared to a 0.21% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock gained as much as 4.78% intraday, the most in a week since May 17. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 62.

Three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10%.

