Bikaji Foods Profit More Than Doubles In Q1 Driving Shares To Record High

Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. hit a record high intraday on Wednesday after its net profit more than doubled in the April-June quarter.

The company's net profit jumped 163.9% year-on-year to Rs 41.4 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the consensus of the analyst estimates at Rs 39.1 crore, pooled by Bloomberg.

The company also announced its target to directly cater to 2.4 lakh retail stores in FY24.

The Indian snack maker was directed by the Jaipur bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to hold meetings with its equity shareholders and unsecured creditors for the approval of the Scheme of Amalgamation with Hanuman Agrofood Pvt.

"We remain committed on strengthening our distribution network to achieve a deeper distribution across our core and focus markets and on track to expand our direct reach to 2.4 lakh retail stores by FY24,” said Managing Director Deepak Agarwal.

Bikaji Foods Q1 FY24 highlights (Consolidated, YoY)