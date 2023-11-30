Bond Market's Best Month Since 1980s Sparks Cross-Asset Rally

Amid the string of soft data and dovish Fedspeak, expectations for US interest rate cuts continue to be brought forward. Traders are now pricing in about 1.15 percentage points of policy easing for 2024, with the first cut now expected at the central bank’s May meeting, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Billionaire Bill Ackman said recently he expects the Fed to act even sooner, saying cuts could come in the first quarter.