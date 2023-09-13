BHEL, Suzlon: Why Kotak Sees A Disconnect Between Stock Surge And Their Business

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Suzlon Energy Ltd. have surged in the last six months on the optimism of reaping gains from India's growing electricity demand. But Kotak Securities suggests that their business fundamentals so far do not support current market value.

India’s electricity demand is expected rise at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.7% over FY24, according to the brokerage. That suggests rapid electrification of the economy.

There are expectations that BHEL and Suzlon could potentially dominate the power equipment market, Kotak said in in a Sept. 11 note. Shares of BHEL have surged nearly 75% in the past six months, while Suzlon's stock has nearly trebled. BHEL and Suzlon Energy have a market capitalisation of Rs 43,352 crore and Rs 30,668 crore, respectively.

According to Kotak, the implied capacity of the companies surpasses the incremental demand expected until FY28. But neither of the two operate in the solar or battery segments, which are likely to be the bigger drivers of India's incremental electricity supply in the future, the brokerage said.