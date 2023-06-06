BHEL Shares Fall After Nomura Cuts Ratings To 'Reduce' On Slower Cash Generation
Operating cash flow turned negative for fiscal 2023, with an outflow of Rs 740 crore, Nomura said.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. declined after Nomura downgraded its ratings to 'reduce' from 'neutral', citing a slower pace of cash generation.
Operating cash flow turned negative for fiscal 2023, with an outflow of Rs 740 crore, against a positive figure of Rs 660 crore in the previous year, Nomura said in its June 5 note.
The weak operating cash flow was driven by weak gross margins, which stood at 30% against pre-pandemic levels of 40%, and a Rs 310 crore increase in total debtors on a year-on-year basis, bringing the total to Rs 36,300 crore, led by a rise in contract assets, the brokerage said.
The brokerage believes in a limited scope of gross margin recovery, citing aggressive order wins such as the Talcher order (2x660MW), which the management highlights was secured at Rs 1,000 crore below a competing bid by L&T, and an order for 80 Vande Bharat train sets, secured at Rs 23,500 crore, which was 12% lower than the quoted tender price.
The brokerage also reduced the target price from an earlier Rs 79 to Rs 61, implying a potential downside of 29%. It also lowered its Ebitda estimate for FY24/25 by 13% and 4%, respectively, factoring in delayed order inflows and weak gross margins.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 2.92% to Rs 83.1 apiece, compared to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:13 a.m.
The stock fell as much as 3.27% intraday, the most in over a week since May 26.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the company, two suggest a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' rating, and 14 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 30.4%.