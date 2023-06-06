BHEL Shares Fall After Nomura Cuts Ratings To 'Reduce' On Slower Cash Generation

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. declined after Nomura downgraded its ratings to 'reduce' from 'neutral', citing a slower pace of cash generation.

Operating cash flow turned negative for fiscal 2023, with an outflow of Rs 740 crore, against a positive figure of Rs 660 crore in the previous year, Nomura said in its June 5 note.

The weak operating cash flow was driven by weak gross margins, which stood at 30% against pre-pandemic levels of 40%, and a Rs 310 crore increase in total debtors on a year-on-year basis, bringing the total to Rs 36,300 crore, led by a rise in contract assets, the brokerage said.

The brokerage believes in a limited scope of gross margin recovery, citing aggressive order wins such as the Talcher order (2x660MW), which the management highlights was secured at Rs 1,000 crore below a competing bid by L&T, and an order for 80 Vande Bharat train sets, secured at Rs 23,500 crore, which was 12% lower than the quoted tender price.

The brokerage also reduced the target price from an earlier Rs 79 to Rs 61, implying a potential downside of 29%. It also lowered its Ebitda estimate for FY24/25 by 13% and 4%, respectively, factoring in delayed order inflows and weak gross margins.