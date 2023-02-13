ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BHEL Shares Decline After Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Gross profit declined 12% YoY on a combination of weak execution and declining gross margin, Kotak Institutional Equities said.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A BHEL employee carrying a construction safety helmet. (Source: company website)</p></div>
A BHEL employee carrying a construction safety helmet. (Source: company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. declined in trade on Monday after the company's third quarter results missed estimates.

"BHEL reported a disappointing print, much below estimates. Gross profit declined 12% year-on-year on a combination of weak execution and declining year-on-year/quarter-on-quarter gross margin," Kotak Institutional Equities said, in a note.

Nomura estimated a revenue of Rs 5,390.6 crore in the quarter ended December.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rises 2.5% to Rs 5,263.4 crore.

  • Ebitda up 62% at Rs 144.3 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 2.7% vs 1.7%.

  • Net profit up 56% to Rs 42.3 crore.

As of 2.58 p.m., the stock was trading 4.71% lower at Rs 71.85 apiece, compared with a 0.35% fall in benchmark Nifty. It declined as much as 6.43% intraday.

Total traded volume so far stood at 2.4 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 35.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, two maintained 'buy', three suggested 'hold', while 15 analysts recommended 'sell'. The average 12-month consensus price target implied a potential downside of 28.4%, according to Bloomberg data.

Here's what analysts make of the results:

Nomura

  • Maintained 'neutral' rating on the stock on fairly-balanced risk-reward with a target price of Rs 79, implying a potential upside of 5.3%.

  • Execution and gross margins remain weak.

  • Sales at Rs 5,263 crore, up 2% year-on-year, missed brokerage and Bloomberg consensus estimates by 2% and 8% respectively.

  • The pick-up in execution had been elusive in the first nine months of the current fiscal.

  • Values company at 11 times the Dec-24 EV/Ebitda due to recovery in thermal tendering prospects.

  • Multiple is below long-term peaks due to legacy challenges.

  • Orders remain weak, although we view there are significant thermal power prospects over the next fiscal.

  • Believes that reversal of provisions may have led to the unusually-low other expenses.

  • Recent orders appear to be at low gross-margin as it being at 25.5% is significantly lower than historical levels.

Kotak Institutional Equities 

  • Recommends 'sell' on the stock and raises fair value to Rs 37 from Rs 34, implying a potential downside of 51%.

  • Cuts earnings per share estimates.

  • Lowers Ebitda margin estimates by 150-200 basis points for 2024–25, while broadly retaining revenue estimates.

  • Increases ordering estimates by 7–8%, which increases earnings multiple to 13x from 11x.

  • Factors in 5.5. GW of orders in the 2025 fiscal.

  • The company needs to grow top line to 20% or higher levels at a minimum, assuming gross margin improvement, to report profit after tax break-even.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Coforge Declines Amid Promoter Stake Sale Buzz

Opinion
Coforge Declines Amid Promoter Stake Sale Buzz
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT