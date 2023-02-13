BHEL Shares Decline After Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. declined in trade on Monday after the company's third quarter results missed estimates.

"BHEL reported a disappointing print, much below estimates. Gross profit declined 12% year-on-year on a combination of weak execution and declining year-on-year/quarter-on-quarter gross margin," Kotak Institutional Equities said, in a note.

Nomura estimated a revenue of Rs 5,390.6 crore in the quarter ended December.