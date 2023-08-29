Bharti Airtel Shares Tumble Over 2% After Large Trade

Airtel's stock was trading 1.94% lower at Rs 853.5 apiece compared to a 0.23% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 9:45 a.m. The stock declined as much as 2.51% to an intra-day low of Rs 848.50 apiece.

It has risen 5.92% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.5.

Out of the 32 analysts tracking Airtel, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 13.9%.