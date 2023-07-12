Bharti Airtel Shares Hit Record On Agreeing To Buy More Stake In A Software Networking Company
The board approved the acquisition of an additional 20.6% stake in Lavelle Networks, where the company already holds a 25% stake.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday after it agreed to buy more stakes in the software-defined networking company Lavelle Networks Pvt.
The company has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of an additional 20.6% stake in multiple tranches, aggregating a 45.6% stake in Lavelle Networks Private Ltd, in which the company currently holds a 25% stake, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Bharti Airtel gained 0.43% to trade at Rs 895.70, before paring gains to trade 0.54% lower at 10:48 am, compared to a 0.16% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' on the stock, one recommends a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.4%.