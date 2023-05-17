Bharti Airtel Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, Jindal Steel Bottom Line Tanks — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on May 16.
Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a growth of more than 61% quarter-on-quarter in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023, according to exchange filings by the company on Tuesday. The rise in the metric was driven by a lower deferred tax outgo.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. posted a 79% decline year-on-year in net profit for the period under review.
Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 0.47% at Rs 36,009 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36,743.82 crore).
Ebitda up 1.42% at Rs 18,982 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,887.35 crore).
Ebitda margin at 52.17% vs 47.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 51.4%).
Net profit up 61.68% at Rs 4,226 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,881.46 crore).
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for fiscal 2023.
Jindal Steel & Power Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.52% at Rs 13,691.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,431.82 crore).
Ebitda down 28.76% at Rs 2,187.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,520.76 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.97% vs 21.41% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.8%).
Net profit down 78.9% at Rs 465.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,160.56 crore).
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2 for fiscal 2023.
Redington Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.28% at Rs 21,848.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20,886.67 crore).
Ebitda up 10.73% at Rs 543.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 556 crore).
Ebitda margin at 2.49% vs 2.84% (Bloomberg estimate: 2.7%).
Net profit down 7.64% at Rs 328.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 352.68 crore).
The board approved a dividend of Rs 7.20 per share for financial year 2023.
Oberoi Realty Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.75% at Rs 961.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,149.87 crore).
Ebitda up 4.81% at Rs 368.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 600.60 crore).
Ebitda margin at 38.35% vs 42.72% (Bloomberg estimate: 52.2%).
Net profit up 106.71% at Rs 480.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 411.69 crore).
The board approved a dividend of Rs 4 per share for fiscal 2023. It also approved issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,500 crore on a private placement basis.
Siyaram Silk Mills Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.69% at Rs 695.43 crore.
Ebitda up 3.36% at Rs 121.35 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.45% vs 18.69%.
Net profit up 7.27% at Rs 88.14 crore.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for fiscal 2023.
Amber Enterprises India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 55.04% at Rs 3,002.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,130.91 crore).
Ebitda up 62.43% at Rs 203.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 152.98 crore).
Ebitda margin at 6.78% vs 6.47% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.2%).
Net profit up 82.29% at Rs 108.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 71.07 crore).
Metropolis Healthcare Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8% at Rs 283 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 298 crore).
Ebitda down 6% to Rs 70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 75 crore).
Ebitda margin at 24.9% vs 24.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.2%).
Net profit down 17% to Rs 33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38 crore).
Creditaccess Grameen (Consolidated)
Net interest income up 32.7% at Rs 689.90 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 86.4% at Rs 296.60 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 244.95 crore).
GNPA ratio at 1.21% vs 1.71% (QoQ).
NNPA ratio at 0.42% vs 0.59% (QoQ).