Bharti Airtel Q1 Review: Analysts Maintain 'Buy' After Revenue, Ebitda Beat Estimates

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. rose on Friday even as its first-quarter net profit missed analysts' estimates.

However, most analysts maintained a "buy" rating on the stock, citing improved subscriber addition and mix that helped first-quarter revenue and Ebitda beat analysts' estimates.

The telecom operator's profit fell 46% sequentially to Rs 1,612 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,762.6 crore.