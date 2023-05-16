Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil, LIC Housing, Jindal Steel Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings of major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Investors will track telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd., PSU refiner Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. and recent MSCI addition Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. during the day as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended March 31 this Tuesday.
The Sunil Mittal-run Bharti Airtel will see its consolidated revenue rise in lower single digits sequentially, according to estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. However, the homegrown telecom player will see its net profit almost double quarter-on-quarter as profitability remains high, the estimates show.
Here are the estimates for earnings of major companies scheduled to be announced today:
Bank of Baroda, Morepen Laboratories Ltd., Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd. and Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. are other companies scheduled to release their financials for the March quarter today.