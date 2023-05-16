Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil, LIC Housing, Jindal Steel Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Investors will track telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd., PSU refiner Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. and recent MSCI addition Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. during the day as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended March 31 this Tuesday.

The Sunil Mittal-run Bharti Airtel will see its consolidated revenue rise in lower single digits sequentially, according to estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. However, the homegrown telecom player will see its net profit almost double quarter-on-quarter as profitability remains high, the estimates show.